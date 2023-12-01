DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

XINAVERSE Vol. 2: Pheremones Release Party

Icehouse
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$20.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

8PM DOORS // 9PM SHOWTIME // $15 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $21 AT THE DOOR // 21+

XINA is an independent, multi-disciplinary artist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you ask what she does, she'll simply say "arts and crafts," an umbrella term for her expansiv...

Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
SYM1, Essjay the AfrocentricRachet, Sophia Eris and 1 more

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.