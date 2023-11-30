DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CLASH Live “Next Wave”

Cafe KOKO
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
Free
Clash Live “Next Wave” returns on Thursday 30th November to Cafe KOKO, running monthly across the year presenting live performances & DJs. Expect the next wave of performers to grace the stage alongside headline artists that you are not likely to see again...

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Cristale, Piper-Grace, Proph and 2 more

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity
