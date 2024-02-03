Top track

Anna Duboc

Genghis Cohen
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anna Duboc - Beautiful Nightmare
About

Multi-hyphenate Anna Duboc has had quite the impressive career between her popular YouTube videos and cross -genre performances with artists including Katy Perry, Kenny Loggins and Andrea Bocelli.”

-ECHO MAG

Anna Duboc has over 42 Million streams on all...

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Anna Duboc

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

