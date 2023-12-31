DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're back celebrating New Years the only way we know how, with two floors of pure NYE naughtiness… sound tracked by the biggest and best hip hop, RnB and afrobeats bangers from the 90s, 00s and current day, it's gonna be a madness
We've got all the tequi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.