NYE at THE OLD QUEENS HEAD

The Old Queens Head
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're back celebrating New Years the only way we know how, with two floors of pure NYE naughtiness… sound tracked by the biggest and best hip hop, RnB and afrobeats bangers from the 90s, 00s and current day, it's gonna be a madness

This is an 20+ event (Photo I.D. required).
Presented by The Old Queens Head.

Lineup

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
250 capacity

