DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ring in the New Year at the Blues Kitchen with our legendary house band! Three thrilling sets of live music embracing funk, soul and Motown vibes. Expect classics from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and more.
Live music + DJs fro...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.