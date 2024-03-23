Top track

Edda - Odio i vivi

Edda

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25

About

EDDA & I Semplici - Mi/Animal Set

SABATO 23 MARZO 2023 - H.21

MILANO | CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Via Audio
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Edda

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

