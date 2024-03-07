Top track

Talk Show - Gold

Talk Show + Special Guests

The Hope & Ruin
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailed as one of the UK’s most exciting new bands, South London four piece Talk Show first emerged in 2017 with a series of critically acclaimed singles and raucous live shows. The band’s internationally lauded debut EP, These People, arrived in March of 2...

Presented by Festival Republic by arrangement with Earth Agency

Lineup

Talk Show

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

