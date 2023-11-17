Top track

Speedial

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Late Night Jazz - Nardeydey

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Speedial
Got a code?

About

Rising star of the London jazz scene, guitarist and singer-songwriter Shirley Tetteh, AKA Nardeydey, plays the Elgar Room with her band Tetteh as part of EFG London Jazz Festival.

Having accompanied such notable musicians as Gary Crosby, MOBO Award-winner...

Presented by the Royal Albert Hall

Lineup

Nardeydey

Venue

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.