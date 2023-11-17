DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rising star of the London jazz scene, guitarist and singer-songwriter Shirley Tetteh, AKA Nardeydey, plays the Elgar Room with her band Tetteh as part of EFG London Jazz Festival.
Having accompanied such notable musicians as Gary Crosby, MOBO Award-winner...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.