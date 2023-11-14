DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I funghi tossici e i loro sosia commestibili

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Tue, 14 Nov, 6:00 pm
TalkTorino
Esperti micologi chiariranno le principali differenze tra i funghi “buoni”, apprezzati per il loro sapore ma con rischiose somiglianze con quelli tossici che possono nuocere alla salute.

A cura di GRUPPO MICOLOGICO TORINESE.

Tutte le età

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open5:45 pm

