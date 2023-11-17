DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shipwrecked: Rep Your Flag

Lower Deck
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Presenting 'Rep Your Flag,' proudly hosted by Student Event Tickets at Shipwrecked - in collaboration with the University of Greenwich's African and Caribbean society.

'Rep your Flag' invites you to take pride in celebrating your cultural roots! Display y...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Student Event Tickets.

Venue

Lower Deck

30 Park Row, Greenwich, London, SE10 9NG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.