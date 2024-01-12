Top track

SYNTHICIDE: Riki, Coatie Pop

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
$23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The LA-based synthpop songstress returns to SYNTHICIDE late night with local duo, Coatie Pop + DJ sets by Maraschino.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Riki, Coatie Pop

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

