Top track

Gallus - Marmalade

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Meet Me In The Taproom 3

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gallus - Marmalade
Got a code?

About

Metropolis Music & Signature Brew Presents Meet Me In The Taproom

With Club Brat, Gallus + Tijuana

07/12/23

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Gallus, Tijuana Bibles

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.