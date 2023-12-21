Top track

Jennifer Castle - Justice

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jennifer Castle Winter Solstice Tour

The Great Hall
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$40.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jennifer Castle - Justice
Got a code?

About

Jennifer Castle Winter Solstice Tour

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.

Venue

The Great Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.