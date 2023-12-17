DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The New Raemon

Café Torgal
Sun, 17 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsOurense
€16.38
The New Rameon vuelve al Torgal a presentar su último disco, está ve en formato trío.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.

The New Raemon

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

