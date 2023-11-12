DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Sessions LA (Vinyl Only)

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tickets available at the door.

For more details follow our IG @sunday.sessions.la

Dear Los Angeles Fam, mark your calendars for November 12th! This upcoming Sunday, we invite you to an extraordinary musical odyssey at an undisclosed, enchanting venue, fe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sunday Sessions Vinyl Only.

Lineup

Krane, Alex Pastor

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

