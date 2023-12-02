Top track

Drumcell - Dialogue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drumcell / Crossbow / Antenes

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drumcell - Dialogue
Got a code?

About

Drumcell combines the analog and digital worlds to create his own raw, suspenseful and hypnotic style. Influenced by a myriad of music as well as science fiction and machines, he has developed an addiction to analog synthesis which has led to ceaseless exp...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Drumcell, Crossbow, Antenes

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.