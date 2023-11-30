DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
At the dscvr. lounge we believe that the discovery of new music to love does not end in our youth. That feeling of discovering a new favourite artist/song is one of the best feelings you can have! It's our aim to ensure that you experience that rush over a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.