Venerdì al Cortile! live + dj set

Cortile Cafè
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€5.75
About

U2 tribute + dj set al Cortile Cafè!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Convivio srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cortile Cafè

Via Nazario Sauro, 24/A, 40121 Bologna BO, Italy

Doors open9:30 pm

