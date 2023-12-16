Top track

Chubby Checker - Let's Twist Again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Twist and Shout! A 50's and 60's Night Verona

The Factory
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chubby Checker - Let's Twist Again
Got a code?

About

Comprende:

– Ingresso saltafila

– 1 mese di abbonamento gratuito* (valore commerciale di 25€) a Dancy Studio, la nuova scuola di ballo on demand progettata da Twist and Shout!

*L’abbonamento verrà attivato all’account mail che effettuerà l’acquisto de...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Twist and Shout e The Factory - La casa degli artisti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Twist & Shout

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.