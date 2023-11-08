DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Noches de Cumbia Cosmica w/ Milagro Verde

Sleepwalk
Wed, 8 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Noche de Cumbia Cosmica

with Milagro Verde and Dilemastronauta

9pm... No Cover

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Milagro Verde

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

