Top track

Anthony Attalla - Trust In Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anthony Attalla

PLATFORM
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyDes Moines
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anthony Attalla - Trust In Me
Got a code?

About

Label boss at Incorrect and PLATFORM favorite, Anthony Attalla returns! Opening set by CasaBonita. The night will be on fire!!!

Early Entry Before 11:00pm - FREE

Anytime Entry - $15

At The Door - $20

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PLATFORM

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.