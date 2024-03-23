DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rx Bandits

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$41.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rx Bandits are an American four-piece band based in Seal Beach, California, United States. The band formed in 1995 in Orange County, California. They have appeared on the Vans Warped Tour, at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Coachella Valley Music and...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rx Bandits

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

