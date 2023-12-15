Top track

360 in the round with Sebastien Leger b2b Roy Rosenfeld b2b Tim Green

EartH
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£30.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place at EartH Hall.

For the first time at Parable, we debut a new immersive concept bringing top talent even closer to the fans with the first of many 'in the round' shows. We welcome a very special B3B with Sebastien Leger, Roy Rose...

Presented by Parable.

Lineup

Sébastien Léger, Roy Rosenfeld, Tim Green

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

