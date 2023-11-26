DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Unfinished Collective

IKLECTIK
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

IKLECTIK presents,

Unfinished Collective

Sunday 26 November 2023 | Doors: 7:30pm - Start: 8:00pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Free event, but registration is required.

Unfinished Collective presents an evening of curiosity and collaborative an...

Presented by IKLECTIK.
Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

