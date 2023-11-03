DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SABBIA + Concrete Mountain live a nòva

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Doppio live a nòva con due formazioni biellesi: i SABBIA, aperti dai Concrete Mountain.

I SABBIA nascono a Biella nel 2015 dalla volontà del chitarrista Gabriele Serafini di mettere in piedi un progetto di musica strumentale che seguisse le orme delle De...

Presentato da nòva.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Concrete Mountain, Sabbia

Venue

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
70 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.