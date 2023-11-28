Top track

Lancey Foux - ALMOST READY

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lancey Foux

Independance Club
Tue, 28 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
Selling fast
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lancey Foux - ALMOST READY
Got a code?

About

esta historia la cuentas tú!

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por @cero.en.conducta y PPL united
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lancey Foux

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.