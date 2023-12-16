DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SOMMERS

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SOMMERS (UK) is a London based music project, where three creative minds bind together, stretching throughout levels of house music, merging astonishing sets from a deep long bass to some revealing stabs of mind blowing chords. SOMMERS uses these influenti...

Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

