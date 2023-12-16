DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jimmy Acid plays vibrant house and disco sounds from the 80s & 90s through to newer selections including italo, hi-nrg, freestyle, new beat, acid house, trance, chicago and detroit sounds. An obsession with discovering overlooked dancefloor ge...
