THE LAB THURSDAYS

Kemistry
Thu, 2 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From Free
About

2AR is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for our first College Night, drink specials available. Get ready to come bond with us!

For table reservations please email:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Kemistry.
Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

