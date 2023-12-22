Top track

James Hype - Ferrari

JAMES HYPE PRESENTS: STEREOHYPE

The Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $76.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Join us for the USA debut of James Hype's STEREOHYPE as he transforms The Great Hall.

Stereohype is more than just a music event; it's a celebration of electronic beats, innovative visuals, and a vibe that resonates with the soul. Be a part of history as...

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Hype

Venue

The Great Hall at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

