Top track

LXSTBØY - ARE YOU LOST LIKE ME?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LOSTBOY

Notting Hill Arts Club
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LXSTBØY - ARE YOU LOST LIKE ME?
Got a code?

About

A melting pot of untameable future punk, spiced with a pinch of rap & hiphop, LXSTBØY brings an exciting new blend to the party. A twenty something loud mouth with lot’s to say, LXSTBØY has already attracted the support of BBC RADIO 1 on the ferocious debu...

Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

LOSTBOY

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.