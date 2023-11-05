DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hannah White: Album Launch Party

Truck Oxford
Sun, 5 Nov, 4:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £12.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are stoked to welcome Hannah to our little stage for an intimate in-store performance on Sunday November 5th. Pre-order the album for guaranteed entry.

All ages

Presented by Truck.

Lineup

Hannah White

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

