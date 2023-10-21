DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phill Niblock: The Movement of People Working

Silent Green
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

presented by silent green + singuhr – projekte

Nine simultaneous projections of films/videos from the series The Movement of People Working, permanent electronic drone compositions and every two hours live performances by 12 musicians playing compositions Read more

Präsentiert von silent green + singuhr – projekte

Lineup

Phill Niblock

Venue

Silent Green

Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.