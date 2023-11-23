Top track

Big Trouble in Little China

DJ Yoda: 50 Years Of Hip Hop (AV Show)

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DJ Yoda is a multi-award-winning hip-hop DJ and producer, headlining festivals and clubs around the world. No typical club DJ, his interests lie in finding fresh and unique ways to bring turntables out of the club and getting involved in bespoke collaborat

Presented by Brudenell Social Club.

DJ Yoda

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

