DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mega Spanish Party | Chapter One: The Artillery (feat. Del Puerto)

Scala
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London's cheekiest Spanish club night returns to legendary Scala Club in Kings Cross on 18 November with a new season to boost your nights out in the capital.

Did you miss us, little birds? Well, you can dry your tears now because we're back with ma Read more

Presented by Mega Spanish Party

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.