DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Yanns voit le jour en 1998 à Metz d’une mère d’origine portugaise. Il baigne dans la musique depuis son plus jeune âge et s’oriente natu-rellement vers un style mêlant pop urbaine et les sonorités latines qui lui sont chères.
C’est en 2020 qu’il se fait r
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.