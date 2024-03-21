DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CMAT (Ciara May-Alice Thompson) is Ireland’s reigning pop cowgirl. Overflowing with noughties culture references and dry humour, CMAT’s debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, topped the Irish Album Charts in 2022. With pop tracks delivered like a “heartfelt pr
Advance: $22 ($28.84 after fees)
Day of: $25 ($31.93 after fees)
