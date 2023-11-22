DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thanksgiving Eve 2023

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $42.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On Wednesday, November 22nd, El Grupo SN presents a Thanksgiving Eve bash featuring Ramen, BZ, Jesse Millstein, Gkat B2B Zito, and Skelly. at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

This is a 21 and over

Somewhere Nowhere and HalloweenWeekend.com

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

