Major Ruse

Notting Hill Arts Club
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Major Ruse are a hip hop influenced jazz quartet with a rocky, punk edge, described by Tom Robinson as 'a totally fantastic f***ing noise'. Armed with just a sax, a guitar, a bass and a drum kit, Major Ruse makes music that takes risks, pulls on heartstri

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Lineup

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

