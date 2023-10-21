DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Overdose, Detonator, Toe Tag, Brain Cell Genocide

Belltown Yacht Club
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
$18.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Overdose / Detonator / Toe Tag / Brain Cell Genocide

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by SSR and H Booking.

Overdose, Detonator, Toe Tag and 1 more

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

