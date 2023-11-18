DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alice SK & Friends present: Jam for James' Place

The Gunners Pub
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Alice SK & Friends present to you Jam for James' Place.

With a mix of folk, soul, pop and rock this is an evening of music to grace your stage and ears to fundraise for James' Place Charity, an organization that provides free, life-saving treatment to men Read more

Presented by The Secret Warehouse of Sound.

Alice SK, Toni Sancho, The Moonlight Radio

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

