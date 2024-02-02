Top track

King Nun - Hung Around

King Nun

Heartbreakers
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£12.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psych presents... King Nun + Guests (INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK 2024)

For the band that started as schoolfriends in 2013, King Nun have been on a long road to their upcoming second album, Lamb. Consisting of Theo Polyzoides, James Upton, Nathan Gane and Caius...

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

King Nun

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

