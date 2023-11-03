DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Mothership: karim.bcsr + roman.rsk

Gorila
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:30 pm
DJZaragoza
From €6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Simios y simias, 'Grité una noche' acogerá a The Mothership: karim.bcsr + roman.rsk con su dj set de Hardtechno/ Techno / Remember.

Asegurate el sitio con:

GORILA TEMPRANERO: Acceso + copa (o dos cervezas) * válido hasta la 1h

GORILA EN GRUPO: Acceso p Read more

Organizado por Gorila.

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.