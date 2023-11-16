DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Una disubbidienza straordinaria

Officina degli Esordi
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
TheatreBari
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
È la storia di Carlotta, studentessa delle medie di Berlino, ragazzina ariana, che di fronte all'ordinanza di portare la stella gialla per tutti i Giudei, risponde con una disubbidienza straordinaria. Da quel giorno uscirà di casa con la stella gialla in p

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

