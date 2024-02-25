Top track

Roger Eno + NYX

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
About

Hear music from the Eno’s new album at this multimedia double bill, also featuring drone choir NYX

Roger Eno performs music from his latest album, the skies, they shift like chords, followed by the rousing drone choir NYX.

Eno plays solo piano, as well a Read more

Presented by Southbank Centre.

Lineup

Roger Eno, NYX

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

