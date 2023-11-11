Top track

Castle Black - Sorry

Sunshine Riot, Castle Black, more

The Kingsland
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
$11.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunshine Riot, Castle Black, Gold Stars for Everyone, Barbicide, Eye Defy

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian

The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Castle Black, Gold Stars For Everyone, Barbicide and 1 more

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

