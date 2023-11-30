Top track

Rhino's Revenge

Hot Box
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£18.50

About

Rescheduled date! - Last time pre sale sold out so get your tickets quick!

RHINO’S REVENGE: JOHN ‘RHINO’ EDWARDS - Black Frog Presents

Rhino’s Revenge is the ‘side band’ of Status Quo’s bass player, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards.

Status Quo’s drummer, Leon Cave, Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Lineup

Rhino's Revenge

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

