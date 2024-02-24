Top track

Luke Vibert Extended Set

Ramsgate Music Hall
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRamsgate
£20.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Sat 24 Feb 2024, we are joined by living legend Luke Vibert for a special extended set at Ramsgate Music Hall.

Vibert grew up in Cornwall and played bass and drums in punk and rock bands growing up. Later a key member of famed British electronic musici...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Dance & Something Goes Right.

Lineup

Luke Vibert

Venue

Ramsgate Music Hall

13 Turner St, Ramsgate CT11 8NJ, UK
Doors open9:30 pm
160 capacity

