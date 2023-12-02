Top track

Funk, Soul & Disco: Xmas Club + Rooftop Party

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brixtons favourite Funk, Soul & Disco party returns for a cosy & funky Winter closing party at POW Brixton across a club room and heated & covered festive roof terrace with some of our favourite party starting DJs and guests.

Past guests include - DJ Mase...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Make Believe
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

