Top track

Mc João - Baile de Favela

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Baile Do Brasil - Brazilian Baile Funk Party

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mc João - Baile de Favela
Got a code?

About

Baile Do Brasil - Baile Funk Party (London)

We are so excited to bring Favela back to London this December! We will be partying to the best of Baile Funk at one of London's top venues so you can experience this exciting movement from Brasil in the heart o...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Baile Do Brasil.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.